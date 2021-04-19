$39.55 Million in Sales Expected for City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) to announce sales of $39.55 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for City Office REIT’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $38.61 million and the highest is $41.30 million. City Office REIT reported sales of $40.12 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that City Office REIT will report full-year sales of $158.95 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $152.39 million to $168.49 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $169.00 million, with estimates ranging from $160.57 million to $180.27 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover City Office REIT.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.34). City Office REIT had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 1.87%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of City Office REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CIO. FMR LLC acquired a new position in City Office REIT during the first quarter worth $31,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in City Office REIT by 11.0% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 88,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 8,848 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in City Office REIT by 16.4% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 36,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 5,090 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of City Office REIT in the third quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of City Office REIT by 156.7% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 52,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 32,044 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CIO opened at $11.07 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. City Office REIT has a 12-month low of $6.12 and a 12-month high of $11.53. The company has a market capitalization of $480.40 million, a PE ratio of -1,107.00 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.78 and its 200-day moving average is $9.32.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.42%. City Office REIT’s payout ratio is 51.28%.

City Office REIT Company Profile

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At September 30, 2020, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.8 million square feet of net rentable area (ÂNRAÂ).

