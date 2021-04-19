$39.78 Million in Sales Expected for Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) will announce sales of $39.78 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Insmed’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $34.47 million and the highest is $43.00 million. Insmed posted sales of $36.86 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Insmed will report full-year sales of $198.56 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $179.68 million to $213.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $316.14 million, with estimates ranging from $263.00 million to $373.51 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Insmed.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $41.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.44 million. Insmed had a negative net margin of 145.14% and a negative return on equity of 79.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.59) EPS.

INSM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Insmed from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Insmed from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Insmed from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Insmed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Insmed has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.13.

In other Insmed news, insider Christine A. Pellizzari sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.04, for a total transaction of $114,504.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 155,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,857,952.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William Lewis sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total transaction of $1,809,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,608 shares in the company, valued at $8,309,513.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 129,562 shares of company stock worth $5,119,510. 4.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INSM. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Insmed by 16.3% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 59,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after buying an additional 8,318 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Insmed by 809.0% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 59,996 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,928,000 after buying an additional 53,396 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Insmed during the third quarter worth about $361,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Insmed by 0.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 153,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,926,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insmed during the third quarter worth approximately $904,000.

Shares of INSM opened at $33.07 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.72 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 7.43 and a current ratio of 7.95. Insmed has a 52 week low of $17.68 and a 52 week high of $45.44.

Insmed Company Profile

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

