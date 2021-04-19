3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) Trading Down 6.1%

3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) shares dropped 6.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $19.98 and last traded at $20.03. Approximately 19,325 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 11,552,281 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.33.

DDD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of 3D Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of 3D Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of 3D Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $9.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of 3D Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of 3D Systems from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.67.

Get 3D Systems alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.75 and its 200-day moving average is $20.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.09.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The 3D printing company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $172.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.39 million. 3D Systems had a negative return on equity of 11.38% and a negative net margin of 24.61%. On average, analysts predict that 3D Systems Co. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total transaction of $120,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 233,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,035,062.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DDD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in 3D Systems by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 49,772 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 3,261 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of 3D Systems by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 973,418 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $4,780,000 after acquiring an additional 79,271 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of 3D Systems by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,332,962 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $6,545,000 after acquiring an additional 177,999 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3D Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $649,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of 3D Systems by 374.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 420,408 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 331,707 shares during the period. 65.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

3D Systems Company Profile (NYSE:DDD)

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

Featured Story: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for 3D Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3D Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.