3M (NYSE:MMM) Price Target Raised to $200.00

3M (NYSE:MMM) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $188.00 to $200.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 0.87% from the company’s previous close.

MMM has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of 3M from $185.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Argus upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of 3M in a research report on Sunday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.82.

MMM stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $198.28. 24,023 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,742,708. 3M has a twelve month low of $131.12 and a twelve month high of $199.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.23. 3M had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 15.65%. The company had revenue of $8.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 30,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.53, for a total transaction of $5,419,488.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 79,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,894,077.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MMM. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of 3M by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,174,440 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,196,879,000 after buying an additional 2,319,000 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 8,932,083 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,561,239,000 after purchasing an additional 226,440 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in 3M by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,768,306 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,357,820,000 after acquiring an additional 677,445 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in 3M by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,898,880 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $856,275,000 after acquiring an additional 210,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in 3M by 78.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,656,084 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $813,837,000 after acquiring an additional 2,053,818 shares during the last quarter. 64.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About 3M

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

