$47.01 Million in Sales Expected for Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) to post $47.01 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Preferred Bank’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $46.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $47.60 million. Preferred Bank reported sales of $43.46 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Preferred Bank will report full-year sales of $194.06 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $186.90 million to $198.64 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $209.40 million, with estimates ranging from $195.20 million to $218.09 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Preferred Bank.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.20. Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 30.60%. The business had revenue of $47.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.79 million.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PFBC shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Preferred Bank from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “above average” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley boosted their target price on Preferred Bank from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Preferred Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Preferred Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Preferred Bank presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.80.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFBC. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 48.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 11,596 shares of the bank’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 3,807 shares in the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Preferred Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,670,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Preferred Bank by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,618 shares of the bank’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Preferred Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Preferred Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

Preferred Bank stock opened at $68.14 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Preferred Bank has a fifty-two week low of $28.92 and a fifty-two week high of $68.48.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a boost from Preferred Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.06%.

About Preferred Bank

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

