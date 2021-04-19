517,804 Shares in AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) Purchased by Clarus Group Inc.

Clarus Group Inc. bought a new position in AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 517,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,887,000. AdvanSix makes up 3.9% of Clarus Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Clarus Group Inc. owned 1.85% of AdvanSix at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new stake in AdvanSix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in AdvanSix by 112.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 4,027 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in AdvanSix during the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in AdvanSix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in AdvanSix during the third quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Institutional investors own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Willem L. Blindenbach sold 3,675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total value of $102,312.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,910.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,075 shares of company stock worth $113,226. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised AdvanSix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet raised AdvanSix from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th.

ASIX opened at $29.11 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $816.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.95 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.63. AdvanSix Inc. has a one year low of $8.49 and a one year high of $30.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.22.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.45. AdvanSix had a return on equity of 4.17% and a net margin of 1.50%. The company had revenue of $340.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.00 million. As a group, analysts predict that AdvanSix Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and other engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

