$563.40 Million in Sales Expected for KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) will announce $563.40 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for KKR & Co. Inc.’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $582.70 million and the lowest is $544.10 million. KKR & Co. Inc. reported sales of $380.57 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 48%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will report full year sales of $2.43 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.37 billion to $2.49 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.76 billion to $2.97 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow KKR & Co. Inc..

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $669.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut KKR & Co. Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup lifted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $52.50 to $62.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $43.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.38.

Shares of NYSE KKR opened at $53.31 on Monday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.47 and a 52 week high of $53.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.78 and its 200 day moving average is $41.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.71, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.42.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.34%.

In related news, Director Robert W. Scully acquired 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.13 per share, with a total value of $1,251,380.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 82,979 shares in the company, valued at $3,993,779.27. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 30,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.06, for a total value of $1,351,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,351,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Featured Article: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.