$6.06 Billion in Sales Expected for US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) This Quarter

Posted by on Apr 19th, 2021


Wall Street analysts expect that US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) will announce sales of $6.06 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for US Foods’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.95 billion to $6.16 billion. US Foods posted sales of $6.34 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that US Foods will report full year sales of $26.86 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $26.02 billion to $27.67 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $29.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $28.70 billion to $30.10 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for US Foods.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $6.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. US Foods had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 4.39%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on USFD shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of US Foods in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of US Foods from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of US Foods from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of US Foods from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of US Foods from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.10.

Shares of US Foods stock opened at $38.79 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.57 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.67. US Foods has a 52 week low of $15.60 and a 52 week high of $41.23.

In other news, insider Andrew E. Iacobucci sold 1,478 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $54,686.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 142,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,267,949. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Andrew E. Iacobucci sold 7,684 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total value of $275,087.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 147,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,271,406.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,101 shares of company stock worth $2,946,108 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in USFD. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of US Foods during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,143,000. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of US Foods during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,321,000. Boston Partners purchased a new position in US Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $74,295,000. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP purchased a new position in US Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $58,701,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in US Foods by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,545,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,100,000 after purchasing an additional 836,546 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

About US Foods

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

Earnings History and Estimates for US Foods (NYSE:USFD)

