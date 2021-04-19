$6.90 Billion in Sales Expected for Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) will post sales of $6.90 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Jabil’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.89 billion to $6.91 billion. Jabil reported sales of $6.34 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, June 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Jabil will report full-year sales of $28.53 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $28.48 billion to $28.60 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $29.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $29.13 billion to $29.74 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Jabil.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.32. Jabil had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 0.78%. The company had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. Jabil’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Jabil from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Jabil from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Argus boosted their price objective on Jabil from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Jabil from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.80.

JBL stock opened at $54.44 on Monday. Jabil has a 52-week low of $23.05 and a 52-week high of $54.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.32.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.43%.

In related news, SVP Sergio Cadavid sold 6,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $319,824.00. Also, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 297,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,384,305. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 136,663 shares of company stock valued at $6,905,074. 2.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Jabil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jabil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jabil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Jabil by 772.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,405 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Jabil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

