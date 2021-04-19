6,185 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RGI) Acquired by Choice Wealth Advisors LLC

Choice Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RGI) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,099,000. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Choice Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Choice Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.23% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Management Concepts Corp ADV bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $10,628,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 114.7% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 61,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,677,000 after buying an additional 32,718 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,752,000 after buying an additional 8,891 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,808,000 after buying an additional 5,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,156,000 after buying an additional 8,834 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA RGI opened at $182.84 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF has a 1 year low of $97.00 and a 1 year high of $183.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $174.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.93.

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Industrials (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Industrials Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as aerospace and defense, building products, construction and engineering, electrical equipment, conglomerates, machinery, commercial services and supplies, air freight and logistics, airlines, and marine, road and rail transportation infrastructure that comprise the industrials sector of the S&P 500 Index.

