$657.32 Million in Sales Expected for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) will report $657.32 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twenty One analysts have issued estimates for Take-Two Interactive Software’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $720.49 million and the lowest is $562.66 million. Take-Two Interactive Software reported sales of $729.42 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 9.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software will report full year sales of $3.43 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.33 billion to $3.49 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.01 billion to $4.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Take-Two Interactive Software.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.29. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 27.32%. The business had revenue of $814.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have commented on TTWO. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $213.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Sunday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $234.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist raised their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $175.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Take-Two Interactive Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.08.

In related news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 270,984 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.90, for a total value of $49,562,973.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TTWO. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 244.4% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $178.80 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $20.59 billion, a PE ratio of 43.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $176.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $182.62. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 12 month low of $118.01 and a 12 month high of $214.91.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes, content, and virtual currency.

