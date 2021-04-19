$69.38 Million in Sales Expected for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) will post $69.38 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $70.18 million and the lowest is $68.60 million. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust posted sales of $76.79 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 9.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will report full year sales of $289.91 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $284.49 million to $292.76 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $312.00 million, with estimates ranging from $300.82 million to $326.76 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Washington Real Estate Investment Trust.

Get Washington Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.47). Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a net margin of 123.40% and a return on equity of 3.10%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.20.

WRE stock opened at $23.03 on Monday. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $16.95 and a twelve month high of $25.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.11.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.29%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 139,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,015,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 335.3% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 13,184 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,774,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $319,580,000 after buying an additional 820,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

WashREIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington Metro area. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. As of October 29, 2020, the Company's portfolio of 45 properties includes approximately 3.7 million square feet of commercial space and 6,863 multifamily apartment units.

Read More: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (WRE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.