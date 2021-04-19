$718.62 Million in Sales Expected for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) will announce sales of $718.62 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Cadence Design Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $712.20 million to $725.00 million. Cadence Design Systems posted sales of $617.96 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems will report full-year sales of $2.89 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.87 billion to $2.90 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $3.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.97 billion to $3.18 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Cadence Design Systems.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.09. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 48.31% and a net margin of 42.68%. The firm had revenue of $759.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $731.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis.

CDNS has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. KeyCorp increased their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $126.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. DA Davidson upped their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cadence Design Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.31.

CDNS opened at $147.26 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $134.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.97. Cadence Design Systems has a 12-month low of $73.35 and a 12-month high of $149.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $41.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.25, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.05.

In other news, President Anirudh Devgan sold 33,278 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total value of $4,891,866.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 237,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,976,445. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.21, for a total value of $701,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 184,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,826,962.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 389,124 shares of company stock worth $53,293,339. Company insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,273,978 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,403,137,000 after purchasing an additional 980,279 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 6,978,422 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $952,066,000 after purchasing an additional 150,888 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,199,519 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $845,801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643,533 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 72.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,095,513 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $422,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302,663 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,891,458 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $394,482,000 after purchasing an additional 100,642 shares during the period. 83.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Further Reading: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cadence Design Systems (CDNS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.