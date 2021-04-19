$77.45 Million in Sales Expected for Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) will announce $77.45 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Eagle Bulk Shipping’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $65.23 million to $96.21 million. Eagle Bulk Shipping posted sales of $47.81 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 62%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eagle Bulk Shipping will report full year sales of $319.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $269.46 million to $410.48 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $305.71 million, with estimates ranging from $206.50 million to $430.23 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Eagle Bulk Shipping.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 5th. The shipping company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.28. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a negative net margin of 17.08% and a negative return on equity of 9.71%. The company had revenue of $55.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.35 million.

EGLE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $28.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $27.25 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.39.

In other news, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.82, for a total transaction of $80,988.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 5,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.62, for a total value of $229,954.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 345,742 shares of company stock worth $12,825,391 in the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,850 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 4th quarter valued at $16,150,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 337.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,325 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EGLE opened at $37.33 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a 1 year low of $8.89 and a 1 year high of $40.90. The stock has a market cap of $464.50 million, a P/E ratio of -8.26 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.52.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Company Profile

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including coal, grains, iron ore, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products.

