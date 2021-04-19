779,368 Shares in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Bought by Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 779,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,284,000. The Kraft Heinz accounts for 2.0% of Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC owned about 0.06% of The Kraft Heinz at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its position in The Kraft Heinz by 62.6% during the 4th quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 58.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KHC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on The Kraft Heinz from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research report on Sunday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The Kraft Heinz has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.14.

Shares of The Kraft Heinz stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $41.06. 197,004 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,403,489. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12-month low of $28.12 and a 12-month high of $41.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.50, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The Kraft Heinz had a positive return on equity of 6.80% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. The firm had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.14%.

The Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, nuts and salted snacks, refreshment beverages, coffee, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

