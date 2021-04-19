88mph 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.60 Million (MPH)

88mph (CURRENCY:MPH) traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. 88mph has a total market capitalization of $47.92 million and $1.60 million worth of 88mph was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, 88mph has traded up 6.7% against the U.S. dollar. One 88mph coin can now be purchased for about $132.69 or 0.00236859 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.84 or 0.00065769 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.05 or 0.00019732 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001785 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000352 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.38 or 0.00089934 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $360.03 or 0.00642659 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,713.64 or 0.06628955 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.72 or 0.00040556 BTC.

About 88mph

88mph (MPH) is a coin. 88mph’s total supply is 389,595 coins and its circulating supply is 361,135 coins. 88mph’s official message board is medium.com/88mphapp . 88mph’s official Twitter account is @88mphapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for 88mph is 88mph.app

According to CryptoCompare, “Established April 2018 and built in Vienna, Morpher is a trading platform and a market protocol built on the Ethereum blockchain, using the Morpher token as their native token. Every trade on Morpher is placed using MPH tokens, and all gains/losses are paid out in MPH. Even with fiat-stable trading planned in a future release, MPH will always be the settlement currency. This is because MPH uniquely enables the entire Morpher Protocol. “

