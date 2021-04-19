8PAY (8PAY) Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.97 Million

8PAY (CURRENCY:8PAY) traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 19th. One 8PAY coin can now be bought for $0.39 or 0.00000716 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, 8PAY has traded 29.6% lower against the US dollar. 8PAY has a market cap of $3.97 million and approximately $139,479.00 worth of 8PAY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002269 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001825 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.12 or 0.00060422 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $149.16 or 0.00272167 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00004242 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $59,500.52 or 1.08565137 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.08 or 0.00023860 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $499.71 or 0.00911782 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 20% lower against the dollar and now trades at $330.10 or 0.00602299 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

8PAY Coin Profile

8PAY’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 10,123,741 coins. 8PAY’s official Twitter account is @8Pay_network

8PAY Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8PAY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 8PAY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 8PAY using one of the exchanges listed above.

