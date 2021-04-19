908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) Shares Gap Down to $52.18

Shares of 908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $52.18, but opened at $50.72. 908 Devices shares last traded at $49.01, with a volume of 2,130 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MASS shares. William Blair began coverage on shares of 908 Devices in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on 908 Devices in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Cowen began coverage on 908 Devices in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of 908 Devices in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.77.

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($1.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($1.32). The firm had revenue of $5.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 million. As a group, analysts forecast that 908 Devices Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of 908 Devices during the fourth quarter valued at $341,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in 908 Devices during the 4th quarter worth $2,858,000. Sands Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in 908 Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $22,389,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of 908 Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $766,000. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 908 Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,278,000.

About 908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS)

908 Devices Inc develops and sells measurement devices for chemical and biochemical analysis in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company develops its products using mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) technology, an analytical technique for molecular analysis. It offers handheld and desktop Mass Spec devices for the point-of-need applications in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets.

