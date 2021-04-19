94,022 Shares in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Purchased by Country Trust Bank

Country Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 94,022 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,339,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Knuff & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 75.4% in the 4th quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 714.3% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 72.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Linde news, insider Kelcey E. Hoyt sold 2,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.66, for a total transaction of $643,997.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,706,003.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LIN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, February 8th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Linde from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.75.

Shares of LIN traded down $2.00 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $287.96. The stock had a trading volume of 25,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,873,913. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $172.76 and a 12 month high of $291.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.56 billion, a PE ratio of 68.28, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $269.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $254.59.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.16. Linde had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 8.29%. The company had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.97 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 57.77%.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

