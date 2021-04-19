A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. Has $1.21 Million Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 93.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 390 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Resolute Partners Group bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Amazon.com from $4,050.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $4,000.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,600.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $5,200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,930.88.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total value of $3,319,779.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,730,441.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total transaction of $1,131,639.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,603,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,399.44 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,132.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3,187.10. The company has a market cap of $1.71 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,256.38 and a 52 week high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. The business had revenue of $125.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.73 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

