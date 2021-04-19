A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $12.43

Shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $12.43 and last traded at $12.36, with a volume of 53354 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.37.

Several brokerages have commented on AMKBY. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Get A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.52 billion, a PE ratio of 32.55 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.38.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S had a return on equity of 5.59% and a net margin of 3.88%. The company had revenue of $11.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.36 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This is an increase from A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S’s previous annual dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a yield of 1.62%. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S’s payout ratio is presently 141.67%.

About A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY)

A.P. MÃ¸ller – MÃ¦rsk A/S operates as an integrated transport and logistics company worldwide. The company's Ocean segment engages in container shipping activities, including demurrage and detention, terminal handling, documentation and container services, and container storage, as well as transshipment services under Maersk Line, Safmarine, Sealand Â- A Maersk Company, Hamburg SÃ¼d, and APM Terminal brands; and sale of bunker oil.

Read More: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.