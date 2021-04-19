AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Lowered to “Hold” at DNB Markets

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at DNB Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ELUXY. Pareto Securities cut AB Electrolux (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut AB Electrolux (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut AB Electrolux (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.00.
Shares of AB Electrolux (publ) stock traded up $1.43 during trading on Monday, reaching $59.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,900. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. AB Electrolux has a 12-month low of $25.00 and a 12-month high of $60.87. The company has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.66.
AB Electrolux (publ) Company Profile
AB Electrolux (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells household appliances in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia/Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers various appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, cookers, dryers, washing machines, dishwashers, room air-conditioners, microwave ovens, floor-care products, vacuum cleaners, water heaters, heat pumps, and other small domestic appliances, as well as consumables and accessories.
