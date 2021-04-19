AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Lowered to “Hold” at DNB Markets

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at DNB Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ELUXY. Pareto Securities cut AB Electrolux (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut AB Electrolux (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut AB Electrolux (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.00.

Shares of AB Electrolux (publ) stock traded up $1.43 during trading on Monday, reaching $59.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,900. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. AB Electrolux has a 12-month low of $25.00 and a 12-month high of $60.87. The company has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.66.

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter. AB Electrolux (publ) had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 4.70%. Research analysts predict that AB Electrolux will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AB Electrolux (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells household appliances in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia/Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers various appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, cookers, dryers, washing machines, dishwashers, room air-conditioners, microwave ovens, floor-care products, vacuum cleaners, water heaters, heat pumps, and other small domestic appliances, as well as consumables and accessories.

