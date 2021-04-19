Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Holdings Boosted by Clarus Group Inc.

Clarus Group Inc. grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 23,645.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,059,515 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,055,053 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories comprises about 6.2% of Clarus Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Clarus Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of Abbott Laboratories worth $7,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 107.3% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 228 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $70,798.07. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,036,025.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $124,710.74. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 51,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,210,811.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,476 shares of company stock valued at $3,366,543 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

ABT opened at $124.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.97. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $86.16 and a 1-year high of $128.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.94 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The business’s revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

ABT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. BTIG Research raised Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $122.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.39.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

