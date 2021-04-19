AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) is Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s 9th Largest Position

Raub Brock Capital Management LP decreased its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 256,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,850 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for about 4.4% of Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $27,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in AbbVie by 260.8% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. 67.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 170,113 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $18,475,972.93. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 450,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,981,046.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 8,440 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $916,668.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,827,661.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 198,067 shares of company stock valued at $21,511,667 in the last quarter. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a $135.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on AbbVie from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.65.

Shares of AbbVie stock traded up $0.41 on Monday, hitting $108.32. 157,766 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,342,277. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. The stock has a market cap of $191.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.81, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.11 and a 52-week high of $113.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $106.78 and its 200 day moving average is $101.85.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $13.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 439.24% and a net margin of 18.16%. The business’s revenue was up 59.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.21 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.17%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

