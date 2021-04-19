AC Milan Fan Token Hits 1-Day Volume of $776,460.00 (ACM)

AC Milan Fan Token (CURRENCY:ACM) traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. Over the last week, AC Milan Fan Token has traded down 19.9% against the US dollar. AC Milan Fan Token has a market cap of $19.55 million and approximately $776,460.00 worth of AC Milan Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AC Milan Fan Token coin can currently be bought for $9.77 or 0.00017869 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About AC Milan Fan Token

ACM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2Z hashing algorithm. AC Milan Fan Token’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,157 coins. AC Milan Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @ActiniumCrypto

According to CryptoCompare, “Actinium is a decentralized digital asset that uses blockchain technology to bring cryptocurrency to all customers and stores through safety and easiness of use. The Actinium is mineable through the use of Lyra2z as a PoW algorithm that brings an energy efficient algorithm, keeps GPU cards from overheating, lowers the efficiency-gap between AMD and NVIDIA GPUs. Actinium also offers a mobile wallet and a hardware wallet (Ledger Nano S & Ledger Blue). Built on Litecoin source code, ACM is a medium of exchange within the Actinium network. “

Buying and Selling AC Milan Fan Token

