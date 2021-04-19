Accenture plc Trims Position in Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT)

Accenture plc decreased its position in Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) by 16.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,071,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,104,000 shares during the period. Duck Creek Technologies makes up 100.0% of Accenture plc’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Accenture plc owned approximately 16.01% of Duck Creek Technologies worth $951,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCT. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 7,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 8,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 134.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Duck Creek Technologies news, Director (Guernsey) Holdings L.P. Disco sold 6,156,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total value of $273,264,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.78, for a total transaction of $4,108,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 675,304 shares in the company, valued at $36,993,153.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,644,198 shares of company stock valued at $298,896,496. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

DCT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Duck Creek Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Duck Creek Technologies from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.00.

Shares of DCT traded down $1.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $43.69. The stock had a trading volume of 25,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 895,292. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.70. Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $35.10 and a one year high of $59.40. The firm has a market cap of $5.75 billion and a PE ratio of -395.64.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $62.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.23 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Duck Creek Technologies

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

