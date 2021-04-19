Accredited Investors Inc. Has $1.04 Million Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Accredited Investors Inc. decreased its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 33.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,036 shares during the period. Accredited Investors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $1,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3,775.0% in the 4th quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IJH traded down $2.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $269.22. 109,602 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,344,647. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a one year low of $147.67 and a one year high of $272.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $259.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $232.08.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Story: Market Timing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.