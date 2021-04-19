Accredited Investors Inc. Purchases 3,130 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Accredited Investors Inc. increased its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 37.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,408 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,130 shares during the period. Tesla comprises 1.0% of Accredited Investors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Accredited Investors Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $7,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $5,497,219,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 64.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,094,441 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,712,005,000 after buying an additional 3,160,909 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Tesla by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,384,831 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,388,575,000 after buying an additional 1,288,796 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Tesla by 57.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,472,998 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,450,790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1,377.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,085,853 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $766,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012,360 shares during the last quarter. 41.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $870.35, for a total value of $1,305,525.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,038,874.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $697.87, for a total value of $6,978,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,289,526.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 82,653 shares of company stock valued at $63,685,949. Company insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TSLA traded down $24.92 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $714.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,147,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,635,508. The company has a market capitalization of $686.16 billion, a PE ratio of 1,433.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $134.76 and a 52 week high of $900.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $665.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $634.71.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Edward Jones started coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Tesla from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Canaccord Genuity raised Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $385.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $382.74.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

