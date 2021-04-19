Achain (ACT) Achieves Market Cap of $22.78 Million

Achain (CURRENCY:ACT) traded down 17.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 19th. One Achain coin can now be bought for $0.0231 or 0.00000042 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Achain has traded down 9.5% against the U.S. dollar. Achain has a market capitalization of $22.78 million and $8.25 million worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.52 or 0.00064633 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.48 or 0.00019070 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.36 or 0.00055242 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001819 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000336 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.82 or 0.00087008 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $345.82 or 0.00629176 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001819 BTC.

Achain Profile

Achain is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 987,999,998 coins. Achain’s official Twitter account is @AchainOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Achain is /r/Achain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Achain’s official website is www.achain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake). The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform. “

Achain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Achain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Achain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

