ACoconut (AC) Price Reaches $2.89

ACoconut (CURRENCY:AC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. During the last seven days, ACoconut has traded down 31.3% against the dollar. ACoconut has a market cap of $7.71 million and approximately $330,962.00 worth of ACoconut was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ACoconut coin can currently be bought for about $2.89 or 0.00005157 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.25 or 0.00057447 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 24% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000755 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00004585 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001616 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000308 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 22.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000095 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000019 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded up 96.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ACoconut Coin Profile

AC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 26th, 2014. ACoconut’s total supply is 6,300,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,661,650 coins. ACoconut’s official Twitter account is @AsiaCoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . ACoconut’s official website is acbtc.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “Asia Coin is a Scrypt Coin with a very brief PoW phase of two weeks or 20,000 blocks. The PoW phase is scheduled to produce 40% of the hard capped limit of 360 million. The PoS phase is set for ten years with first-year stake interest set at a high 100% – which subsequently drops to 2%. Block time is 60 seconds, difficulty retargets every block and there was no pre-mine. “

Buying and Selling ACoconut

