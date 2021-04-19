Acreage (OTCMKTS:ACRDF) Trading Down 0.7%

Acreage Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACRDF)’s share price was down 0.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.48 and last traded at $2.57. Approximately 32,745 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 133,877 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.59.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.03.

Acreage (OTCMKTS:ACRDF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02.

Acreage Holdings, Inc, formerly High Street Capital Partners, is a principal investment firm specializing in cannabis industry. Acreage Holdings, Inc was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

