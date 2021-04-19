Actinium (ACM) Market Capitalization Hits $1.02 Million

Actinium (CURRENCY:ACM) traded down 16.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 19th. Actinium has a total market cap of $1.02 million and approximately $37,916.00 worth of Actinium was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Actinium has traded 30.3% lower against the dollar. One Actinium coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0337 or 0.00000061 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 140% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000262 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000140 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 46.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0996 or 0.00000181 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000031 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Actinium Coin Profile

Actinium is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Actinium’s total supply is 30,352,250 coins. Actinium’s official website is actinium.org. Actinium’s official Twitter account is @ActiniumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Actinium is /r/ActiniumCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Actinium is a decentralized digital asset that uses blockchain technology to bring cryptocurrency to all customers and stores through safety and easiness of use. The Actinium is mineable through the use of Lyra2z as a PoW algorithm that brings an energy efficient algorithm, keeps GPU cards from overheating, lowers the efficiency-gap between AMD and NVIDIA GPUs. Actinium also offers a mobile wallet and a hardware wallet (Ledger Nano S & Ledger Blue). Built on Litecoin source code, ACM is a medium of exchange within the Actinium network. “

Buying and Selling Actinium

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Actinium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Actinium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Actinium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

