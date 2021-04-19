Actinium (ACM) Price Down 21.2% Over Last Week

Actinium (CURRENCY:ACM) traded 13.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 19th. One Actinium coin can currently be purchased for $0.0397 or 0.00000070 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Actinium has a total market cap of $1.21 million and $58,398.00 worth of Actinium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Actinium has traded 21.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Actinium alerts:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0888 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000262 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0846 or 0.00000149 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000010 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000187 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000031 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded up 34.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Actinium Profile

ACM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Actinium’s total supply is 30,332,950 coins. The Reddit community for Actinium is /r/ActiniumCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Actinium’s official Twitter account is @ActiniumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Actinium is actinium.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Actinium is a decentralized digital asset that uses blockchain technology to bring cryptocurrency to all customers and stores through safety and easiness of use. The Actinium is mineable through the use of Lyra2z as a PoW algorithm that brings an energy efficient algorithm, keeps GPU cards from overheating, lowers the efficiency-gap between AMD and NVIDIA GPUs. Actinium also offers a mobile wallet and a hardware wallet (Ledger Nano S & Ledger Blue). Built on Litecoin source code, ACM is a medium of exchange within the Actinium network. “

Actinium Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Actinium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Actinium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Actinium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Actinium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Actinium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.