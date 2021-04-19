Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) Hits New 12-Month High at $173.74

Shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $173.74 and last traded at $173.39, with a volume of 1940 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $171.29.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AYI shares. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $133.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday. Roth Capital raised shares of Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $152.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of Acuity Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.86.

Get Acuity Brands alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 26.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $145.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The electronics maker reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.39. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 7.64%. On average, research analysts predict that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.92%.

In other news, CFO Karen J. Holcom sold 1,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $198,950.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,780,742. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AYI. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,808 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,082 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 9.8% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,078 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in Acuity Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $17,156,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Acuity Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $307,000. 97.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI)

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, tunnel, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

Featured Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Acuity Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acuity Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.