AdEx (ADX) Trading 3.4% Lower This Week

AdEx (CURRENCY:ADX) traded up 2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 19th. AdEx has a market capitalization of $15.25 million and approximately $611,806.00 worth of AdEx was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, AdEx has traded 3.4% lower against the dollar. One AdEx coin can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00001407 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.37 or 0.00068184 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.05 or 0.00019644 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001777 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000356 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.72 or 0.00090141 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $372.60 or 0.00662172 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.70 or 0.00042122 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001775 BTC.

AdEx Coin Profile

AdEx (CRYPTO:ADX) is a coin. It was first traded on July 1st, 2017. AdEx’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. AdEx’s official website is www.adex.network . AdEx’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for AdEx is /r/AdEx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “AdEx is a decentralized Ad exchange built on the Ethereum network Focusing on the entertainment industry and video streaming services and publishers, AdEx aims to replace the traditional digital advertising models by providing a transparent, focused solution for advertisers to collaborate with ad publishers directly, skipping middlemen fees and complications. The platform also ensures that the end user can understand and control the ads delivered to them through the use of the AdEx User Profile personalized page. The AdEx token (ADX) is used within the AdEx Platform to buy or sell advertising space and time. “

Buying and Selling AdEx

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdEx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AdEx should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AdEx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

