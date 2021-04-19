Adirondack Trust Co. Grows Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar comprises about 1.2% of Adirondack Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Caterpillar by 109.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,041,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,373,788,000 after acquiring an additional 6,803,900 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Caterpillar by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,188,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,126,345,000 after acquiring an additional 194,728 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Caterpillar by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,019,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,095,721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788,783 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Caterpillar by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,867,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $885,977,000 after acquiring an additional 519,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at $878,514,000. 67.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

In related news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 4,018 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.76, for a total value of $766,473.68. Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 59,311 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.67, for a total transaction of $13,028,847.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 33,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,319,404.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 149,080 shares of company stock valued at $32,650,920 over the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CAT stock opened at $233.36 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $127.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.83, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $226.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $190.44. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $100.22 and a one year high of $237.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.24 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th will be given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 37.25%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CAT shares. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $135.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $158.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.57.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

Recommended Story: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.