Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Holdings Cut by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,305 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 444 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $18,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ADBE. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth $217,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 23,707 shares of the software company’s stock worth $11,627,000 after purchasing an additional 2,872 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,939 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,950 shares of the software company’s stock worth $7,332,000 after purchasing an additional 4,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

In related news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.00, for a total transaction of $2,096,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,826,904. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,681 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.94, for a total transaction of $1,254,547.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,765,452.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 115,958 shares of company stock valued at $54,808,499 over the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ADBE. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $585.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Adobe currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $547.58.

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $525.08 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $465.75 and a 200-day moving average of $477.83. The company has a market capitalization of $250.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.44, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $325.21 and a 52 week high of $536.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Read More: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.