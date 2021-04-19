Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Purchased by Motco

Motco grew its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,239 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in Adobe were worth $7,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cordasco Financial Network grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 71 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Curi Capital bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adobe stock traded down $6.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $518.82. The company had a trading volume of 21,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,743,776. The firm has a market cap of $248.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.44, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $325.21 and a 52 week high of $536.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $465.75 and a 200-day moving average of $477.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Griffin Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $597.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $523.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Adobe from $585.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Adobe from $570.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $547.58.

In other news, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 2,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.51, for a total value of $1,014,976.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,278,094.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 80,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.85, for a total transaction of $38,175,967.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 115,958 shares of company stock worth $54,808,499 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

