Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by UMB Bank N A MO

UMB Bank N A MO decreased its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 32.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,366 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 10,629 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Adobe were worth $10,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,765,781 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $18,887,420,000 after acquiring an additional 753,183 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,090,041 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,545,871,000 after acquiring an additional 157,886 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,714,823 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,358,218,000 after acquiring an additional 509,861 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,818,183 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,909,790,000 after acquiring an additional 278,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,359,174,000. 82.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $523.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $585.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $547.58.

ADBE stock opened at $525.08 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $250.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $325.21 and a 12-month high of $536.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $465.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $477.83.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. The business’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.27 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 80,907 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.85, for a total value of $38,175,967.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 2,139 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.51, for a total value of $1,014,976.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,553 shares in the company, valued at $9,278,094.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 115,958 shares of company stock worth $54,808,499 over the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

