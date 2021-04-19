Adshares (ADS) Tops 1-Day Volume of $45,745.00

Adshares (CURRENCY:ADS) traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. Adshares has a total market capitalization of $6.98 million and approximately $45,745.00 worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Adshares coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000393 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Adshares has traded up 84.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.02 or 0.00025120 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00009798 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001511 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Xeonbit Token (XNS) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000028 BTC.

The Smokehouse (SMOKE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00009386 BTC.

Adshares Profile

Adshares uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 28th, 2018. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 31,831,176 coins. The Reddit community for Adshares is /r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Adshares’ official website is adshares.net . Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesNet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is the first 100% decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the ultra-fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second – enough to support worldwide advertising network. More information can be found at https://adshares.net/. “

Buying and Selling Adshares

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Adshares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Adshares using one of the exchanges listed above.

