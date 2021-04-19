Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Stake Cut by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 540,633 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 17,153 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $42,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 22.0% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 189,594 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $14,883,000 after purchasing an additional 34,138 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter worth $520,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 8.5% in the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,119 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 196.3% in the first quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 7,467 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 4,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KG&L Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter valued at $729,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AMD shares. Truist raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $101.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Northland Securities raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Cowen raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.69.

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $82.15 on Monday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $48.42 and a one year high of $99.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.78 billion, a PE ratio of 111.01, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $80.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.97.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 10.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 81,500 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.80, for a total transaction of $7,237,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total value of $176,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,347,256.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 165,000 shares of company stock valued at $14,261,410. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

