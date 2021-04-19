Advantest (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) Sets New 12-Month High at $99.30

Shares of Advantest Co. (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $99.30 and last traded at $96.80, with a volume of 6583 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $96.94.

Several analysts have commented on ATEYY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Advantest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Advantest from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of Advantest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th.

The firm has a market cap of $18.76 billion, a PE ratio of 40.73 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.96.

Advantest Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor and component test system products and mechatronics-related products. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor and Component Test System; Mechatronics System; and Services, Support and Others. The Semiconductor and Component Test System segment provides customers with test system products for the semiconductor industry and the electronic parts industry.

