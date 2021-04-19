Aergo Hits Market Capitalization of $88.33 Million (AERGO)

Aergo (CURRENCY:AERGO) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. One Aergo coin can currently be purchased for $0.33 or 0.00000595 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Aergo has traded 12.1% lower against the dollar. Aergo has a market cap of $88.33 million and $7.03 million worth of Aergo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.38 or 0.00066514 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.11 or 0.00019776 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001779 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000351 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50.67 or 0.00090174 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $361.62 or 0.00643554 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,741.82 or 0.06659076 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.98 or 0.00040898 BTC.

About Aergo

Aergo (AERGO) is a coin. Its launch date was November 22nd, 2018. Aergo’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 264,019,890 coins. The official message board for Aergo is medium.com/aergo . Aergo’s official website is www.aergo.io . The Reddit community for Aergo is /r/Aergo_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aergo’s official Twitter account is @AERGO_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “AERGO’s platform seeks to enable enterprises and developers to easily design, build and deploy their own blockchain applications within the cloud. The platform aims to offer the possibility for creators to tailor their blockchain and applications to their needs, by giving them the choice to run across either a public or private network. AERGO Token is an Ethereum-based token created to operate on the AERGO platform. It aims to serve a multitude of different functions. The AERGO Token is broadly speaking intended to be the medium of exchange within the AERGO ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Aergo

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aergo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

