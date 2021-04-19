Aeroports de Paris SA (OTCMKTS:AEOXF) Short Interest Down 18.9% in March

Aeroports de Paris SA (OTCMKTS:AEOXF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,200 shares, a decline of 18.9% from the March 15th total of 17,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 142.0 days.

AEOXF stock opened at $123.00 on Monday. Aeroports de Paris has a 1-year low of $78.60 and a 1-year high of $134.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $125.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.99.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut Aeroports de Paris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Aeroports de Paris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aeroports de Paris presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Aeroports de Paris SA designs, constructs, and operates airports. The company operates through five segments: Aviation, Retail and Services, Real Estate, International and Airport Developments, and Other Activities. It owns and operates Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Paris-Orly, and Paris-Le Bourget airports; Issy-les-Moulineaux heliport; and 10 general aviation airfields in France.

