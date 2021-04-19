Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) PT Lowered to $85.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $115.00 to $85.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 22.80% from the stock’s previous close.

AFRM has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Affirm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Affirm in a report on Monday, February 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Affirm from $132.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Affirm in a report on Monday, February 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Affirm from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Affirm has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.22.

Get Affirm alerts:

Shares of AFRM stock opened at $69.22 on Monday. Affirm has a 1 year low of $65.31 and a 1 year high of $146.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.03.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.49. The company had revenue of $204.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.23 million.

In related news, CFO Michael Linford sold 43,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.78, for a total transaction of $3,938,036.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,354,716.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Del Castillo Sharda Caro sold 25,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total transaction of $2,310,369.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,288,132.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 80,850 shares of company stock worth $7,233,688.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Affirm during the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Affirm during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,829,000. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Affirm during the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000.

About Affirm

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

Read More: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Affirm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affirm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.