Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Reaches New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) hit a new 52-week low on Monday after Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on the stock from $115.00 to $85.00. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Affirm traded as low as $65.20 and last traded at $65.96, with a volume of 22665 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.72.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on AFRM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Affirm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist started coverage on Affirm in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Affirm from $120.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Affirm in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Affirm in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $142.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Affirm currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.22.

Get Affirm alerts:

In other news, VP Siphelele Jiyane sold 12,137 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.18, for a total transaction of $985,281.66. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,360 shares in the company, valued at $516,304.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Del Castillo Sharda Caro sold 25,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total transaction of $2,310,369.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,288,132.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 80,850 shares of company stock worth $7,233,688.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in Affirm in the first quarter worth about $90,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Affirm in the first quarter worth approximately $5,829,000. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Affirm in the first quarter worth approximately $212,000.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.03.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by $0.49. The company had revenue of $204.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.23 million.

Affirm Company Profile (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

Read More: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Affirm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affirm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.