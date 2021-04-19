Afterpay (OTCMKTS:AFTPF) Stock Price Down 1.6%

Afterpay Limited (OTCMKTS:AFTPF) shares dropped 1.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $97.00 and last traded at $97.20. Approximately 1,681 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 7,081 shares. The stock had previously closed at $98.80.

Separately, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Afterpay in a report on Friday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $87.64 and a 200 day moving average of $86.55.

Afterpay Limited provides payments solutions for customers, merchants, and businesses in Australia, New Zealand, the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through Afterpay ANZ, Afterpay US, Clearpay, and Pay Now segments. The company offers Afterpay and Clearpay services; and Pay Now services comprising mobility, health, and e-services.

