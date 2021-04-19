AGC (OTCMKTS:ASGLY) Hits New 1-Year High at $9.49

Shares of AGC Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASGLY) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.49 and last traded at $9.47, with a volume of 12932 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.14.

A number of brokerages have commented on ASGLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on AGC in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Mizuho raised AGC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

The company has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a PE ratio of 38.08 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.14 and a 200-day moving average of $7.09.

AGC (OTCMKTS:ASGLY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 5th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter. AGC had a return on equity of 2.36% and a net margin of 2.05%. As a group, equities analysts predict that AGC Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

AGC Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ASGLY)

AGC Inc manufactures and sells glass, electronics, chemicals, and ceramics worldwide. The company offers architectural glass products, including laminated, insulating, wired, solar control, toughened, decorative, sound insulation, float and patterned, and industrial glasses; structural glazing systems; and automotive glass, such as laminated, tempered, and privacy glasses, as well as integrated glass antennas, patterned glazing products, and module assembly windows.

