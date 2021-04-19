AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) PT Raised to $155.00

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) had its price target upped by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $145.00 to $155.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 2.05% from the company’s previous close.

AGCO has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of AGCO from $131.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of AGCO from $140.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of AGCO from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of AGCO from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AGCO presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.67.

AGCO stock opened at $151.88 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. AGCO has a twelve month low of $42.84 and a twelve month high of $153.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $139.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.98.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.42. AGCO had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that AGCO will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Wolfgang Deml sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.37, for a total value of $118,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,099,775.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $558,980. 17.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in AGCO during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in AGCO by 82.1% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in AGCO by 128.0% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AGCO during the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 110.2% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. 78.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers high horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

