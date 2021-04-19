ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) Hits New 1-Year High at $62.01

ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $62.01 and last traded at $61.85, with a volume of 1956 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.29.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a report on Thursday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a report on Monday, March 1st. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a report on Friday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ageas SA/NV has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.00.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.85 and a 200-day moving average of $52.16. The company has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a PE ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.89.

ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ageas SA/NV had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 9.03%. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that ageas SA/NV will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY)

ageas SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in insurance business in Europe and Asia. It operates through Belgium, United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Asia, and Reinsurance segments. The company primarily offers property, casualty, and life insurance products, as well as pension products; and reinsurance products.

